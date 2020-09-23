Advertisement

New Marquette poll sheds light on how voters feel about vacant Supreme Court seat

(Tia Defour)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Part of a new Marquette University Law School poll out today sheds light on how voters feel about filling the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.

The poll, taken days before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday, found 48% of respondents nationwide say the choice of the next justice is very important to them. While 34% say it was somewhat important, and 17% saying it’s not too important or not at all important.

The poll also looked at the electoral politics surrounding the court.

Among likely voters, 50% say they’ll vote for former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

40% support President Donald Trump.

Among likely voters who support Biden, 59% say a court appointment is very important.

Among Trump voters, 51% say the same.

