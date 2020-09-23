No traditional trick-or-treating recommended this Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall has arrived, and for many kids and families that means the excitement of Halloween is right around the corner.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have recommendation for what families should do this year because of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin DHS put out its recommendations for Halloween next month, saying going door-to-door and having in-person contact is not a good idea.

Community members say there’s still safe ways for kids to go trick or treating this Halloween.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic the spooky season could look a little different, like many other things have, this year.

Yvonne Stukenberg from Door County says Halloween is one of her favorite holidays of the year.

She hopes the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t go away.

“Have candy spread out on a table, safe distance away, kids can come and grab their treat and hopefully the owner would say take one or two or whatever and then they’d be gone. Because then the children could wear their costumes and show off their costumes,” said Stukenberg.

The CDC and state DHS, though, both recommend against traditional trick-or-treating.

Nurse Educator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Hannah Schroeder says doing it the old way could spread disease.

“Really having that close contact, touching other people’s candies, doorknobs, and that repetitive thing where people may not be doing good hand hygiene. That’s all going to increase the risk of contracting an illness that we don’t want to spread,” she explained.

Instead, the DHS suggests having virtual costume parties, at-home celebrations, or if you want to give out candy put together individual bags to leave outside the door.

“Making sure that whoever’s preparing the bags does really excellent hand hygiene with washing your hands for 20-30 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” said Schroeder.

For parents like Angela Crandall of Eau Claire, she doesn’t want the pandemic to completely stop her daughter’s night.

“I mean I’d still like her to have the Halloween experience you know. So if she’s wearing a mask I’m comfortable with it and I’ll still bring her out,” said Crandall.

Keith Stukenberg of Door County says if social distancing and mask wearing guidelines are followed, he thinks most people would still like to do some form of trick-or-treating.

“I think most people would enjoy it, it would be maybe for a more limited time period rather than run for three or four hours,” he said.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says it’s still working on additional recommendations for Halloween, and expect to have those complete this week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.