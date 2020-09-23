Advertisement

Osseo farm celebrates national alpaca farm days

(WNDU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - It is time for alpacas to step into the spotlight. Saturday, September 26 is National Alpaca Farms Day and farms all across the country are welcoming visitors.

Justorian Alpacas, a farm in Osseo, will be celebrating the occasion with an event at the farm this weekend. Anyone is welcome to stop by the farm to meet the Alpacas and shop in the store full of Alpaca yarn, roving, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, blankets and rugs. The store is set-up to practice safe social distancing.

There is no cost to come and socialize with the animals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Justorian Alpacas is located at E16659 McCuen Road in Osseo.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene13 for Tuesday, September 22nd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the court for prep volleyball action as McDonell takes on Fall Creek, Regis hosts Cadott, Bloomer battles Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Elk Mound faces Mondovi. Plus, cross country action from Cadott.

News

Altoona Plan Commission sends condo plan to city council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
Earlier this month, the Altoona city council sent the proposal back to the plan commission.

SportScene 13

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facing a loss that would have left them on the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati’s bullpen.

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

No Traditional Trick-or-Treating Recommended this Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago
No Traditional Trick-or-Treating Recommended this Halloween

News

Eau Claire City Council first reading of proposed health ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
The ordinance would lead to additional legislative oversight for health orders issued by the health department.

News

No traditional trick-or-treating recommended this Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Fall has arrived, and for many kids and families that means the excitement of Halloween is right around the corner.

News

Regis Catholic Schools theft suspect initial court appearance

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wendy Cronin of Chippewa Falls is charged with theft after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school.

National Politics

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.