Osseo farm celebrates national alpaca farm days

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - It is time for alpacas to step into the spotlight. Saturday, September 26 is National Alpaca Farms Day and farms all across the country are welcoming visitors.

Justorian Alpacas, a farm in Osseo, will be celebrating the occasion with an event at the farm this weekend. Anyone is welcome to stop by the farm to meet the Alpacas and shop in the store full of Alpaca yarn, roving, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, blankets and rugs. The store is set-up to practice safe social distancing.

There is no cost to come and socialize with the animals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Justorian Alpacas is located at E16659 McCuen Road in Osseo.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.