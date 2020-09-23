Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools theft suspect initial court appearance

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Regis Catholic Schools employee accused of stealing from the school system made her first court appearance Tuesday, September 22.

Wendy Cronin of Chippewa Falls is charged with theft after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school.

A criminal complaint says Cronin worked at Regis as an accounting assistant from September 2017 until September 2019.

The complaint says 16 deposits from mostly athletic events totaling more than $21,000 were reported missing.

A signature bond was set for Cronin under the condition she has no contact with Regis Catholic Schools.

