SportScene 13 Spotlight: Badgers get back on the field

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - About a month ago, it looked like the Wisconsin Badgers would not see the field until spring of 2021. Last week, the Big Ten reversed course and football will attempt to return this fall.

On Wednesday. the Wisconsin Badgers got back on the practice field as they prepare for their season to open October 24th against Illinois. Head Coach Paul Chryst knows it will take a team effort to keep his squad on the field.

“I like the leadership of this team, but every person in the program has to do their part so that we can one, stay healthy and take advantage of the times we can work and prepare so we are ready for the opportunities the games will bring.

Chryst and his team know that even with testing for COVID-19, there is no guarantee that the Badgers will have a full season.

"We are testing daily, but that is not a vaccine. That is the first thing you have to understand, it just means you don’t have it and you are not putting anyone at risk inside on the practice and the facility that day.”

But being back on the the field practicing is a reward for Chryst after all the uncertainty they have had the past few months.

"I appreciate any time we can be around our guys. Being on it and doing things that look like football, that is something that brings us together and bonds us. Certainly appreciative of it. "

