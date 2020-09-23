Advertisement

Twins top Tigers 5-4 in 10th, sit half-game behind White Sox

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -Max Kepler hit the tying home run in the eighth inning and the game-winning single with two outs in the 10th, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

That tightened the AL Central race for the Twins, who are a half-game behind the Chicago White Sox. Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver also homered for the Twins, who have all four of their remaining games at home where their 22-5 record is the best in baseball. Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

