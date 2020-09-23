UW- Eau Claire finds five students involved in racist message not responsible for any violations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire says the final verdict on the investigation into a racist social media posts that involved five football players in 2019 has been decided.

The university says a panel of faculty, staff and students found the students not responsible for any violations listed in administrative code.

The students were previously suspended while the investigation was underway in November of 2019.

Chancellor Jim Schmidt says, “While we accept the ruling of the panel, it is NOT acceptable behavior for Blugolds to act in a racist manner. I know we are – and can – be better. The football team faces the hard work of rebuilding trust; the faculty, staff and students of this university must take on that challenge. I will continue to work with the entire community to ensure that this incident is the exception, and not the norm,”

