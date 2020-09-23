Advertisement

UWEC virtual exhibit celebrates the centennial of women’s voting rights in the Chippewa Valley

The UW Eau Claire Blugolds are shining a light on the Chippewa Valley women who fought for their voting rights 100 years ago.
A newspaper clipping from here in Eau Claire nearly 100 years ago.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A research project in the works since March, but dating back 100 years, has come to life.

Senior Emma Mabie is one of a four faculty-student team who helped honor local women who fought for women’s voting rights.

“The exhibit gives a look at the Chippewa Valley during the suffrage movement during the 1910′s and 20′s about different groups who were both pro and against the right to vote for women.”

Mabie says given the current political climate it’s more important than ever for women to exercise their rights to vote.

“It took such a long time for us to be able to vote and I think the struggles that everyone went through its important now to understand that we have that right to vote and to utilize it in every way shape and form…this exhibit opens their eyes to what’s really important,” Mabie says.

The exhibit originally planned for in person viewing at the McIntyre library on campus, but due to COVID-related concerns, decided to move forward virtually.

Learning and instruction librarian Liliana LaValle was instrumental in getting the exhibit online.

“You can trace these lasting arguments and questions about who gets to vote and we wanted to tie it in with what’s happening right now and who’s voting and sort of get people excited about the idea of ya know 100 years on are women voting? How are we exercising our rights people fought for back 100 years ago in this area,” LaValle says.

Locally Mabie hopes,

“That people see what needed to be done in order to get the vote to pass to see the challenges of the women during that time and I think it is a good comparison of today’s world and the importance to vote for every citizen who can.”

The team of four hopes the exhibit will spark conversation on the significance of the 19th amendment for women, then and now, as many Americans prepare to cast their votes in the upcoming 2020 election.

To view the exhibit click here.

