Vernon County Sheriff: Recent reports of suspicious activity are misunderstanding, one investigation still ongoing

(WDBJ7)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says there have been a lot of reports of suspicious activity near Cashton and Ontario lately but through investigation, most of them have been found to be a misunderstanding.

Spears says the suspicious activity reports have been regarding vehicles or people in the Amish community. He wants the public to understand that there are no reports of Amish children that have been taken or are missing from the area.

One investigation is still ongoing. On Sept. 11 around 4:15 p.m. near the Vernon County, Monroe County line there was a report of a four door tan sedan with Wisconsin plates that stopped and spoke with some Amish children. Someone in the vehicle asked if they wanted a ride, and the children ran into a nearby field and the vehicle left.

The driver, who was reported as a female in her late 50s or early 60s with blue tinted hair, and the male passenger have not been identified by officials.

Spears reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and like these children did, try to remove yourself from any situation that you feel unsafe in. Then call 9-1-1 or the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123.

