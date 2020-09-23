UDPATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

13,929 negative test results total

482 positive cases, for an increase of 131

62 cases are considered active

420 released from isolation

3.34% positivity rate this week

23 hospitalized

5 currently are hospitalized

Health officials warn that the age group that has the most cases right now is still the college age people.

They also talked about Emergency Order #1, which is the new face covering mandate for those five-years or older. Wearing a mask correctly will not only help decrease the spread of COVID but the flu as well.

While there has been follow ups to the mask mandate, nobody in Chippewa County has be fined for not wearing a face covering.

Health officials also remind the public that the flu is much different than the COVID-19 strain.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update for the county.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.