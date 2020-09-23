Advertisement

UDPATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

13,929 negative test results total

482 positive cases, for an increase of 131

62 cases are considered active

420 released from isolation

3.34% positivity rate this week

23 hospitalized

5 currently are hospitalized

Health officials warn that the age group that has the most cases right now is still the college age people.

They also talked about Emergency Order #1, which is the new face covering mandate for those five-years or older. Wearing a mask correctly will not only help decrease the spread of COVID but the flu as well.

While there has been follow ups to the mask mandate, nobody in Chippewa County has be fined for not wearing a face covering.

Health officials also remind the public that the flu is much different than the COVID-19 strain.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update for the county.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

News

Vernon County Sheriff: Recent reports of suspicious activity are misunderstanding, one investigation still ongoing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says there have been a lot of reports of suspicious activity near Cashton and Ontario lately but through investigation, most of them have been found to be a misunderstanding.

News

1 injured after Buffalo County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday.

News

UW- Eau Claire finds five students involved in racist message not responsible for any violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire says the final verdict on the investigation into a racist social media posts that involved five football players in 2019 has been decided.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Osseo farm celebrates national alpaca farm days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Justorian Alpacas, a farm in Osseo, will be celebrating their alpacas with an event at the farm this weekend.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/23/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/23/20)

News

National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 3

News

National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 2

News

National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Alpaca Farm Days (9/23/20) Part 1

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/23/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/23/20)