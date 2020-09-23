Advertisement

Winona County advises against visiting La Crosse County for nonessential trips

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona County Emergency Management Department is advising residents to avoid visiting La Crosse County for any nonessential trips as COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing.

City officials say this does not mean you have to cancel doctors appointments or going to work, but to avoid leisure activities in a different county.

With the rise in cases, health officials want to make sure the spread of COVID-19 slows down.

