1 suffered serious injuries after Monroe County crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffered serious injuries after a Monroe County crash that happened Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Weiker, 38, was driving a truck west on State Highway 33 when he went into the shoulder. Weiker then overcorrected and left the roadway. The truck appeared to roll almost two times and came to rest on the passenger side. Weiker was ejected.

Law enforcement says alcohol is suspected to be a factor but the crash is still under investigation.

State Highway 33 was closed for under one hour and Weiker was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

