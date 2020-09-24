Advertisement

1 suffered serious injuries after Monroe County crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

(WCTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffered serious injuries after a Monroe County crash that happened Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Weiker, 38, was driving a truck west on State Highway 33 when he went into the shoulder. Weiker then overcorrected and left the roadway. The truck appeared to roll almost two times and came to rest on the passenger side. Weiker was ejected.

Law enforcement says alcohol is suspected to be a factor but the crash is still under investigation.

State Highway 33 was closed for under one hour and Weiker was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

WATCH LIVE: VP Pence on his way to Midwest Manufacturing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Pence is scheduled to arrive at the Chippewa Valley Airport at 10:50 a.m. and then speak at Midwest Manufacturing on Kane Road in Eau Claire at 11:50 a.m. He's

News

V.P. Mike Pence Set To Visit Eau Claire Today (9/24/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
V.P. Mike Pence Set To Visit Eau Claire Today (9/24/20)

Latest News

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/24/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/24/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/24/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/24/20)

Hello Wisconsin

$50 million in pandemic relief on the way to Wisconsin farmers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

River Prairie Townhomes project removed from Thursday’s Altoona City Council agenda

Updated: 14 hours ago
The River Prairie Townhomes would comprise of six buildings with a total of 36 units.

News

Peaceful night in Madison after vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

National Politics

Trump promises ‘born alive’ executive order in appeal to anti-abortion voters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provides protections to newborns, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances.