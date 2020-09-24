$50 million in pandemic relief on the way to Wisconsin farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All $50 million in funds set aside by Governor Tony Evers to help farmers get through the Coronavirus pandemic has been sent to farmers. The breakdown of where the money went shows it was pretty well spread across the state. Grant County in Southwestern Wisconsin got the most-almost $3.2 million followed by Dane County which got almost 2.4 million. Sixteen other counties around the state each got more than a million dollars, including Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Marathon, Pierce, Trempealeau and Vernon counties in our area.

It now looks like those oil refineries that were denied gap year waivers from the Renewable Fuels Standards aren’t going to get any federal money to help ease that decision. Both President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said this week that even the $300 million the president said might be available from the Commodity credit Corporation to those refiners isn’t going to be available. Secretary Perdue said money for such a reason doesn’t qualify for funding from the CCC. Also, that short term funding bill the Congress has worked out specifically prevents the CCC from providing money to the refiners.

It looks like the dollars are now there to fund the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to the tune of $14 billion and keep the government operating through December 11th. The House passed the bill after Democrats got assurances no money would go to oil refineries and $8 billion would be made available for nutrition programs around the country.

The Wisconsin FFA officer team has put together a schedule that will let them have contact with members around the state through virtual meetings. Next month the team is putting together a COWS program-that’s Chapter Officer Workshops. Those sessions will be designed to train new chapter officer teams. During November the state officers will hold the annual Sectional leadership Workshops online using Zoom to hold those meetings. The team also announce the annual FIRE Conference for members in grades 7 through 9 will be held virtually in December.

200 state soybean growers will soon be surveyed by the government for the 2020 Ag Resource management Survey. The survey wants to know how growers use ag chemicals and manage pests on their farms. They will start calling next month.

