Chippewa County updates their COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

Since Wednesday, there are 10 new confirmed cases. This brings the total to 499 in the county.

Five people have been released from isolation, for a total of 432.

One person was released from the hospital.

There were 143 new negative test results for a total of 14,231.

