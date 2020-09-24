Chippewa County updates their COVID-19 numbers
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.
Since Wednesday, there are 10 new confirmed cases. This brings the total to 499 in the county.
Five people have been released from isolation, for a total of 432.
One person was released from the hospital.
There were 143 new negative test results for a total of 14,231.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.