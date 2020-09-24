City of Eau Claire announces interm city manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire has announced the new interm city manager after the announcement that Dale Peters announced his plans to retire.

The Eau Claire City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to consider candidates where they selected David Solberg for the position.

Dale Peters' last day with the city will be Oct. 21 and Solberg will take over at 5 p.m. that day until the a new city manager is in place. The city hopes to have the position fully filled shortly after the first of the year.

Solberg was hired as the city’s Engineering Director on Dec. 16, 2013.

