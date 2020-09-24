Advertisement

Curbside voter registration event in Dunn County

Voter registration event in Dunn Co.
Voter registration event in Dunn Co.(WEAU)
Sep. 23, 2020
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Election Day is 41 days away and members of the League of Women Voters Chippewa Valley is helping local voters register.

The group set up a curbside voter registration event at Stepping Stones of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Volunteers offered information on what voters need to bring to the polls on Election Day as well as how to make sure their absentee ballot arrives on time to be counted.

“We really believe that a democracy works best when every voice is a part of the discussion and every voice is counted,” said Barb Flom, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters. “We are really invested in having each person feel that they are a part of our society and our political process.”

The group plans to hold similar curbside voter registration events this Friday at Stepping Stones and Saturday at the Menomonie Farmers' Market.

