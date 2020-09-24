Eau Claire County woman faces new fraud charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire woman found guilty earlier this year of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Eau Claire County Humane Association is facing new charges of fraud.

Nicolle Wilson is charged in Eau Claire County on Wednesday, September 23 with identity theft for financial gain and wire fraud against financial institutions.

Wilson is a practicing accountant. According to the criminal complaint, she applied for PPP loans using fake companies she created with her clients' information.

Two separate complaints are on file against Wilson. Both accuse her of stealing clients' information and applying for the loans without their knowledge.

Wilson is currently being held on a $1,500 cash bond. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 30.

In the case involving the animal shelter, Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced October 30.

