Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to transfer money within budget for forensic audit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee met.

One of the items on its agenda related to the ongoing discussion of a possible forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office is looking to move $100,000 currently budgeted for overtime expenses to its investigative line.

That move would be to cover the cost for the forensic audit of DHS.

In addition to concerns the resolution did not follow proper procedure within the county board, some supervisors were also concerned about where the money for the forensic audit would come from.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says his department needs the forensic audit because of a lack of full cooperation.

“Quite frankly we are at a stalemate with two of the people in human services who are refusing to be interviewed at this point. So we may have to go for this forensic audit. Subpoena some people and things like that.” said Cramer.

The committed voted 3 to 2 against a motion to support the move, however the sheriff’s office doesn’t need approval for moving money within its budget.

Following theft charges for former DHS employees and the department being millions of dollars over budget the last few years, two county supervisors put forward a resolution for the forensic audit.

The full county board is scheduled to discuss the potential forensic audit during its next meeting on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.