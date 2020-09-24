Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to transfer money within budget for forensic audit

The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is under investigation after recent accounting errors and thefts within the department.
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is under investigation after recent accounting errors and thefts within the department.(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee met.

One of the items on its agenda related to the ongoing discussion of a possible forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office is looking to move $100,000 currently budgeted for overtime expenses to its investigative line.

That move would be to cover the cost for the forensic audit of DHS.

In addition to concerns the resolution did not follow proper procedure within the county board, some supervisors were also concerned about where the money for the forensic audit would come from.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says his department needs the forensic audit because of a lack of full cooperation.

“Quite frankly we are at a stalemate with two of the people in human services who are refusing to be interviewed at this point. So we may have to go for this forensic audit. Subpoena some people and things like that.” said Cramer.

The committed voted 3 to 2 against a motion to support the move, however the sheriff’s office doesn’t need approval for moving money within its budget.

Following theft charges for former DHS employees and the department being millions of dollars over budget the last few years, two county supervisors put forward a resolution for the forensic audit.

The full county board is scheduled to discuss the potential forensic audit during its next meeting on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community

News

Eau Claire County woman faces new fraud charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicolle Wilson is charged in Eau Claire county today with identity theft for financial gain and wire fraud against financial institutions.

News

Curbside voter registration event in Dunn County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The group set up a curbside voter registration event at Stepping Stones of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Badgers get back on the field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Wednesday. the Wisconsin Badgers got back on the practice field as they prepare for their season to open October 24th against Illinois. Head Coach Paul Chryst knows it will take a team effort to keep his squad on the field.

News

Packers prepare for strong Brees

Updated: 4 hours ago
Packers believe reports of Drew Brees' demise are very premature.

News

Health experts say additional outdoor seating in La Crosse still requires precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in La Crosse County, some people have turned to outdoor dining to decrease their risk of catching the virus. However, health officials say eating outside can create a false sense of security.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

News

UWEC virtual exhibit celebrates the centennial of women’s voting rights in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
The UW Eau Claire Blugolds are shining a light on the Chippewa Valley women who fought for their voting rights 100 years ago.