Jackson County Crime Stoppers seeking information on hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information they may have on a hit-and-run that took place in the Garfield Township on Saturday, Sept. 19.

A hit-and-run involving an Amish buggy was reported on Saturday, around 11:15 p.m. on County Road G near County Road B. The report says a vehicle hit the buggy and then did not stop and fled the scene.

The buggy was reported to be equipped with two lanterns and reflective material on the front and back.

The vehicle crossed the center line and hit the buggy, which was traveling north.

Crime Stoppers says the vehicle must have sustained damage to the front bumper and head light area. The only details officials have it the vehicle may have been a truck. A color of the vehicle was not determined.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.