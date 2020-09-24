Registered nurse found guilty of processing narcotic drugs, accused of stealing from area hospitals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A registered nurse who worked in the Chippewa Valley has been found guilty of possessing narcotic drugs.

Jessica Gums, 42, is accused of stealing prescription pain medication from area hospitals.

Authorities say Gums took 500 vials of fentanyl from the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

She’s also accused of stealing drugs from Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The thefts took place between June and December of 2018.

Gums pleaded guilty to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and no contest to the other four charges against her.

Three charges were dismissed.

The charge for obtaining controlled substances by fraud is deferred to 2023.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.