Rice Lake man charged with homicide in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man has been charged with homicide in Barron County after the death of a 23-year-old Chetek man.

Court records show Andrew Brunette, 25 of Rice Lake, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide. Brunette was arrested Sept. 20 in connected to the death of Garrett Macone, 23 of Chetek.

Macone and Brunette knew each other according to the investigation.

The criminal complaint says a 9-1-1 call was made to the Barron County Dispatch Center on Sept. 20 from Macone’s mother saying she had found her son dead on the front patio outside her Chetek residence.

The document goes on to say law enforcement found his death to be suspicious. It appeared that Macone had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head and his bedroom “was in disarray”.

When speaking with detectives, Brunette told them he had come back home the morning of Sept. 20 to get more clothes. He grabbed his gun and headed to the residence where Macone was sleeping in bed. Brunette went on to say he aimed the gun at Macone’s head before contemplating his options and backing away. He said he then reconsidered his options and decided to go through with it and pulled the trigger. He stated he shot a second time to make sure he was dead and then also found his cell phone, smashed it and threw it in the woods behind the house.

Macone’s cause of death was the gunshots to his head.

A $1,000,000 cash bond has been set for Brunette and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.