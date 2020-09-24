Advertisement

Rice Lake man charged with homicide in Barron County

Andrew Brunette
Andrew Brunette(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man has been charged with homicide in Barron County after the death of a 23-year-old Chetek man.

Court records show Andrew Brunette, 25 of Rice Lake, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide. Brunette was arrested Sept. 20 in connected to the death of Garrett Macone, 23 of Chetek.

Macone and Brunette knew each other according to the investigation.

The criminal complaint says a 9-1-1 call was made to the Barron County Dispatch Center on Sept. 20 from Macone’s mother saying she had found her son dead on the front patio outside her Chetek residence.

The document goes on to say law enforcement found his death to be suspicious. It appeared that Macone had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head and his bedroom “was in disarray”.

When speaking with detectives, Brunette told them he had come back home the morning of Sept. 20 to get more clothes. He grabbed his gun and headed to the residence where Macone was sleeping in bed. Brunette went on to say he aimed the gun at Macone’s head before contemplating his options and backing away. He said he then reconsidered his options and decided to go through with it and pulled the trigger. He stated he shot a second time to make sure he was dead and then also found his cell phone, smashed it and threw it in the woods behind the house.

Macone’s cause of death was the gunshots to his head.

A $1,000,000 cash bond has been set for Brunette and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

News

Chippewa County updates their COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

1 suffered serious injuries after Monroe County crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person suffered serious injuries after a Monroe County crash that happened Wednesday.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence visits Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Pence is scheduled to arrive at the Chippewa Valley Airport at 10:50 a.m. and then speak at Midwest Manufacturing on Kane Road in Eau Claire at 11:50 a.m. He's

News

V.P. Mike Pence Set To Visit Eau Claire Today (9/24/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
V.P. Mike Pence Set To Visit Eau Claire Today (9/24/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/24/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/24/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/24/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/24/20)

Hello Wisconsin

$50 million in pandemic relief on the way to Wisconsin farmers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.