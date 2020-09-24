Advertisement

River Prairie Townhomes project removed from Thursday’s Altoona City Council agenda

River Prairie Townhomes proposal
River Prairie Townhomes proposal(City of Altoona)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The proposal for the River Prairie Townhomes condominium project in Altoona was originally on the agenda for Thursday’s Altoona city council meeting.

However, a revised agenda sent out Wednesday evening shows it’s no longer on the agenda. Tuesday night, the Altoona Plan Commission voted to send the proposal to the council.

The River Prairie Townhomes would comprise of six buildings with a total of 36 units. The proposed housing development would be built along Lake Road near the intersection of Moonlight Bay Road and Moonlight Bay Drive. Earlier this month, the Altoona City Council sent the proposal back to the plan commission.

