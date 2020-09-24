School District of La Crosse extends virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The School District of La Crosse will continue with virtual learning until at least October 11.

After meeting with the Coulee Collaborative and its medical advisor, the district decided to extend distanced learning.

There have been some technical hurdles with the format, but overall Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says he’s grateful for parents' patience and teachers' creativity.

While La Crosse County has seen a majority of recent cases in the age range of 18 to 29 Engel says it still impacts schools reopening.

“Those students are not just at the university, they are across our school district," Engel explained. "They work in long-term healthcare facilities, they work in our schools, they are our parents. The folks that are in that age range effect all parts of our community.”

The district will continue to monitor the situation to see if virtual learning needed to be extended again or if in-person classes can start.

