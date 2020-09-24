Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire EDI Rapid Action Task Force members oppose decision to reinstate football players involved in racist Snapchat

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire’s EDI Rapid Action Task Force released a statement saying they oppose the reinstatment of the five football players who were involved in the racist Snapchat message.

The group released this statement,

“We the members of the EDI Rapid Action Task Force stand in opposition to the university administration’s decision to reinstate the five Blugold football players who engaged in a racist Snapchat thread revealed in November 2019.

Further, we call on the administration and UW System to amend UWS 17 policy so that all perpetrators of overt racist acts are held accountable.

To date, there has been no public apology, no requirement that those involved be held accountable, and no participation in restorative justice. Deep harm has been done to the campus and to those originally targeted.

The Rapid Action Task Force was formed in response to a campus wide call to take a stand for equity and inclusivity. Its charge ended in February of 2020 when members issued a final report and presented nine concrete recommendations for rapid action – those actions which could be taken by June 2020.

We called on the university to establish a restorative justice process, develop policies that assure transparent communication with the campus and broader community, and to pursue policies and practices that assure development of a more just and inclusive campus.

The RATF had no involvement in the panel of faculty, students and staff who ruled no violation of administrative code occurred or in the decision to reinstate players. RATF members did not participate in, nor were informed of any review or final outcome of the deliberations.

It was not until the campus newspaper, The Spectator, forced the issue, that the administration made a public statement.

These administrative acts are not in keeping with the promises made in the wake of multiple racist incidents on campus, nor do they uphold repeated pledges to be transparent.

To that end, we call on the administration to make public all deliberations and documents related to the incident and subsequent investigation.

We stand with all those who are harmed by institutional and individual acts of racism. We stand with the Blugold Football team members opposed to reinstatement without accountability and all others seeking restorative justice and healing,”

