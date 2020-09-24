Advertisement

Peaceful night in Madison after vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor

By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Demonstrations in Madison remained peaceful Wednesday night into Thursday morning, after a vigil to honor the life of Breonna Taylor.

About 100 people gathered for the event lit by candelight on the Capitol steps, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict a former Louisville police officer involved in Taylor’s case criminal charges, but not for her death.

Black Umbrella organized the vigil and said justice was not served by the jury on Wednesday. Group leaders say they dedicate the event to a life lost and they will not forget her name.

There was uncertainty if the crowd would remain peaceful and many State Street business owners boarded up their windows before dark.

“We have been putting up and down the boards based on what we hear about what’s going on downtown and we painted them to be in solidarity with protest and have been trying to support them in that kind of way, but trying to keep us safe in our business safe as well,” said business manager Lenora Jansen.

Owners said they did not want to expect the worst, but they wanted to be prepared.

“It will be sad if the store gets damaged, but we will rebuild and you can’t replace human lives,” said business manager Brendan Schwaab.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Details on VP Mike Pence’s Eau Claire visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Pence is scheduled to arrive at the Chippewa Valley Airport at 10:50 a.m. and then speak at Midwest Manufacturing on Kane Road in Eau Claire at 11:50 a.m. He's

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

News

River Prairie Townhomes project removed from Thursday’s Altoona City Council agenda

Updated: 6 hours ago
The River Prairie Townhomes would comprise of six buildings with a total of 36 units.

National Politics

Trump promises ‘born alive’ executive order in appeal to anti-abortion voters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provides protections to newborns, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to transfer money within budget for forensic audit

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wednesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee met.

News

WIAA Deputy Director discusses guidelines, safety for upcoming high school football season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
High school football begins this Friday, and Action 2 News spoke with Wade Labecki, the Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Wednesday regarding the guidelines and the reasons they think it’s safe to play this year.

News

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community

News

Eau Claire County woman faces new fraud charges

Updated: 9 hours ago
Nicolle Wilson is charged in Eau Claire county today with identity theft for financial gain and wire fraud against financial institutions.

News

Curbside voter registration event in Dunn County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The group set up a curbside voter registration event at Stepping Stones of Dunn County in Menomonie.