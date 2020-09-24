Peaceful night in Madison after vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Demonstrations in Madison remained peaceful Wednesday night into Thursday morning, after a vigil to honor the life of Breonna Taylor.

About 100 people gathered for the event lit by candelight on the Capitol steps, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict a former Louisville police officer involved in Taylor’s case criminal charges, but not for her death.

Black Umbrella organized the vigil and said justice was not served by the jury on Wednesday. Group leaders say they dedicate the event to a life lost and they will not forget her name.

There was uncertainty if the crowd would remain peaceful and many State Street business owners boarded up their windows before dark.

“We have been putting up and down the boards based on what we hear about what’s going on downtown and we painted them to be in solidarity with protest and have been trying to support them in that kind of way, but trying to keep us safe in our business safe as well,” said business manager Lenora Jansen.

Owners said they did not want to expect the worst, but they wanted to be prepared.

“It will be sad if the store gets damaged, but we will rebuild and you can’t replace human lives,” said business manager Brendan Schwaab.

