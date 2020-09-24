Advertisement

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1. The Reds are in position for a wild-card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival. Cincinnati has won nine of 11 to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013. The Brewers fell a game behind the Reds and now head to St. Louis, where they’ll play five games in four days with a doubleheader on Friday.

AP-WF-09-24-20 0229GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to transfer money within budget for forensic audit

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee met.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community

News

Eau Claire County woman faces new fraud charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicolle Wilson is charged in Eau Claire county today with identity theft for financial gain and wire fraud against financial institutions.

News

Curbside voter registration event in Dunn County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The group set up a curbside voter registration event at Stepping Stones of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Badgers get back on the field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Wednesday. the Wisconsin Badgers got back on the practice field as they prepare for their season to open October 24th against Illinois. Head Coach Paul Chryst knows it will take a team effort to keep his squad on the field.

News

Packers prepare for strong Brees

Updated: 4 hours ago
Packers believe reports of Drew Brees' demise are very premature.

News

Health experts say additional outdoor seating in La Crosse still requires precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in La Crosse County, some people have turned to outdoor dining to decrease their risk of catching the virus. However, health officials say eating outside can create a false sense of security.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

News

UWEC virtual exhibit celebrates the centennial of women’s voting rights in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
The UW Eau Claire Blugolds are shining a light on the Chippewa Valley women who fought for their voting rights 100 years ago.