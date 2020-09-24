Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A spunky, pit mix is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Sookie loves every person and every animal she meets. While she’s technically a senior at 13 years old, staff members at Chippewa Humane say doesn’t act her age. This gal loves to run and play.

A fenced in yard is a must, not just for playtime, because she is deaf from previously untreated ear infections. Sookie is hoping someone out there will be able to provide her with a lasting and loving home.

This big sweetheart came to Wisconsin from Texas. Flag is a five-year-old, 60 pound rottweiler mix. Volunteers with Last Paw Rescue describe Flag a very affectionate dog.

He loves pretty much everything -- walks, playing in the park, riding in cars, playing with toys, and couch cuddles. He gets along with other dogs, and he can live in a home with cats.

There’s no good reason to say no to adopting Flag.

