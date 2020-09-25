2020 Pet Food Drive off to a big start

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2020 Pet Food Drive in the Eau Claire area hasn’t technically started yet. However, it’s already getting off to a big start.

Vets Plus, Inc. in Menomonie donated 4200 pounds of pet treats, valued at $15,000.

Each holiday season, pet-related items including food, treats and toys are collected at various locations around the area as part of the annual pet food drive.

All the items collected are then delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire. It’s one of the few pantries to distribute pet food to clients, helping to keep pets in their homes.

With COVID-19, organizers expect the need in the community to be even greater this year.

More details on this year’s holiday pet food drive will be released at a later date.

