Advertisement

2020 Pet Food Drive off to a big start

(KVLY)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2020 Pet Food Drive in the Eau Claire area hasn’t technically started yet. However, it’s already getting off to a big start.

Vets Plus, Inc. in Menomonie donated 4200 pounds of pet treats, valued at $15,000.

Each holiday season, pet-related items including food, treats and toys are collected at various locations around the area as part of the annual pet food drive.

All the items collected are then delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire. It’s one of the few pantries to distribute pet food to clients, helping to keep pets in their homes.

With COVID-19, organizers expect the need in the community to be even greater this year.

More details on this year’s holiday pet food drive will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/25/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/25/20)

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds “Virtual Town Hall”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting at 10 a.m.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

U.S. dairy consumption at a 60-year high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest headlines in ag news.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/25/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/25/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/25/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/25/20)

News

Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

News

COVID-19 cases rising in Trempealeau County

Updated: 12 hours ago
The health department reports 97 people have tested positive for the virus from September 17 through September 23.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 12 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN