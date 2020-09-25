Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland features Wisconsin pork

Julia Nunes from Chippewa County is the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Julia Nunes from Chippewa County is the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Julia Nunes, Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, features recipes using Wisconsin pork.

Pork is an excellent source of protein and provides several important vitamins and minerals. It is also a heart-healthy food and is low in sodium. With seven common cuts of pork that are 16 percent leaner and have 27 percent less saturated fat than 20 years ago, pork lets you eat healthy and enjoy the delicious flavors you love. Pork is the most widely consumed and versatile protein in the world! It’s easy to cook and adaptable to just about any recipe.

Alice in Dairyland recipes

