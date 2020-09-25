Chamber hosts town hall on health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce held a virtual town hall for local businesses to find out how they could be impacted by the proposed health ordinance.

Officials with the city and the health department answered questions about the different concerns related to the measure.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese addressed a concern over why the order is necessary given the relatively low infection mortality and hospitalization rates in Eau Claire.

“Sixty cases a day is not our goal,” Giese said. “Our original goal was about 10 cases a day which would be about 70 cases a week. We are now getting that as a daily case count, so we’re not at the place we should be right now.”

Another issue presented at the meeting dealt with what the ordinance enforcement process would look like.

Assistant City Attorney Jenessa Stromberger said the process is going to be similar to how the health department already handles health code violations.

“They give time to correct any violations that are found,” Stromberger said. “Then they do follow-ups, and usually they go through that process multiple times before citations are issued. They are very good in going through that process, and we would expect that to continue if these ordinances are approved.”

The city will provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed health order at their October 12 meeting.

Both the city and they county will not vote on the ordinance until mid-October.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.