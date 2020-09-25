Chippewa Valley Free Clinic offers free COVID-19 testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic will be offering free COVID-19 testing in a drive-thru testing site.

The testing event will run Saturday, Sept. 26 and Monday, Sept. 28. The tests will be performed outside of the clinic by health department personnel.

People are asked to sign up and schedule a drive-thru appointment. To sign up, click here.

