City of La Crosse announces recommendations for Halloween
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse has released safety recommendations for Halloween.
The city says they recommend people follow the guidance provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Service.
The Department of Health Service recommends avoiding traditional trick-or-treating from neighbor to neighbor and in person, indoor parties or celebrations.
