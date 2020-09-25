COVID-19 cases rising in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Trempealeau County.

The health department reports 97 people have tested positive for the virus from September 17 through September 23.

The Trempealeau County Health Department says Arcadia, Trempealeau, and Whitehall account for close to half of the county’s 135 active cases.

Through Thursday, September 24, Trempealeau County has 584 total positive COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.