Eau Claire dance studio owner found guilty of child enticement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire dance studio owner has been found guilty of child enticement in Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Todd Paulus IV, 40, was found not guilty of sexual assault of a child under 16 and guilty of child enticement.

Paulus is the owner of the T4 Dance Company and was accused of picking up a 13-year-old from her home and brought her to his home in 2018. The victim told officials that Paulus touched her sexually.

