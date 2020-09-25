Leaders of Small Business Administration visit Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Leaders of the Small Business Administration toured an Eau Claire business Friday.

The SBA Great Lakes Regional administrator went to Serenity Health and Home Décor in Eau Claire.

The visit is part of a three day trip highlighting national small business week winners and businesses that are supported by federal coronavirus relief.

Administrator Rob Scott says the purpose is to hear from business owners and ask them what they need to get through the end of the year.

“There are some issues in rural Wisconsin that are different than in urban Wisconsin, so a range of issues we are also meeting with lenders awarding them for what they have done for the PPP program,”

Scott says economic disaster recovery loans through the SBA are still available for businesses.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.