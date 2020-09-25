Menomonie fire crews respond to house fire with child trapped inside

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Fire Department responded to 21st Avenue West in Menomonie for a report of a house fire with people trapped inside.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found smoke showing on the second floor of the house. An adult female was standing in the front yard and an adult male who had a large laceration on his arm was standing on the roof. The adult female told crews that a two-year-old female was still inside on the second floor.

The child was rescued by using a thermal imaging camera. She was taken to a Menomonie hospital by ambulance and then was later taken to a St. Paul hospital for further care.

The adult male on the roof was rescued and taken to a Menomonie hospital for lacerations and smoke inhalation. The adult female was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews say a third adult was rescued by neighbors before officials were on scene. They were also treated for lacerations and smoke inhalation.

Two dogs and three cats were also rescued during the fire.

One firefighter was injured when a dog he was rescuing, bit him.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

