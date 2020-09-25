Advertisement

Menomonie fire crews respond to house fire with child trapped inside

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Fire Department responded to 21st Avenue West in Menomonie for a report of a house fire with people trapped inside.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found smoke showing on the second floor of the house. An adult female was standing in the front yard and an adult male who had a large laceration on his arm was standing on the roof. The adult female told crews that a two-year-old female was still inside on the second floor.

The child was rescued by using a thermal imaging camera. She was taken to a Menomonie hospital by ambulance and then was later taken to a St. Paul hospital for further care.

The adult male on the roof was rescued and taken to a Menomonie hospital for lacerations and smoke inhalation. The adult female was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews say a third adult was rescued by neighbors before officials were on scene. They were also treated for lacerations and smoke inhalation.

Two dogs and three cats were also rescued during the fire.

One firefighter was injured when a dog he was rescuing, bit him.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic will be offering free COVID-19 testing in a drive-thru testing site.

News

Eau Claire dance studio owner found guilty of child enticement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire dance studio owner has been found guilty of child enticement in Eau Claire County Court.

News

City of La Crosse announces recommendations for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse has released safety recommendations for Halloween.

Latest News

News

The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation receives $25,000 grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Solar Moonshot Program.

News

2020 Pet Food Drive off to a big start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The 2020 Pet Food Drive in the Eau Claire area hasn’t technically started yet. However, it’s already getting off to a big start.

News

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/25/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/25/20)

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds “Virtual Town Hall”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting at 10 a.m.

Hello Wisconsin

U.S. dairy consumption at a 60-year high

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest headlines in ag news.