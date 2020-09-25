Advertisement

Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Yadier Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. Rookie Dylan Carlson homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Cardinals kept their slim lead over Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central. Milwaukee missed a chance to move up in the wild-card standings. The Brewers and Cardinals play four more times this weekend, including a doubleheader Friday. St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim went five innings to pick up the win.

