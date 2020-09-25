New survey shows Americans more united than divided on SCOTUS

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) -A survey conducted by the Marquette University Law School before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows only one issue related to the Supreme Court divides Americans along party lines.

How many justices to have on the highest court is that divisive issue. More participants that identified as a Democrat supported the idea of expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court while Independent and Republican participants tended to oppose it.

Of the three branches of government, the survey found Americans trust the Supreme Court the most. More than 60% said they approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing.

Overall most respondents agreed the Supreme Court has the power and should have the power to decide whether a law is unconstitutional although a large minority (41%) said they want to see a limit on this power.

Survey participants across the three political identities used in this study also agreed with a proposal for judicial term limits.

