Advertisement

New survey shows Americans more united than divided on SCOTUS

United States Supreme Court
United States Supreme Court(WITN)
By Maria Blough
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) -A survey conducted by the Marquette University Law School before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows only one issue related to the Supreme Court divides Americans along party lines.

How many justices to have on the highest court is that divisive issue. More participants that identified as a Democrat supported the idea of expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court while Independent and Republican participants tended to oppose it.

Of the three branches of government, the survey found Americans trust the Supreme Court the most. More than 60% said they approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing.

Overall most respondents agreed the Supreme Court has the power and should have the power to decide whether a law is unconstitutional although a large minority (41%) said they want to see a limit on this power.

Survey participants across the three political identities used in this study also agreed with a proposal for judicial term limits.

To read more about the survey and to see the results click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire students hold ‘cops off campus: dare to divest’ rally

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Similar to last week's rally at UW-Stout, Blugolds shared stories, and read demands to the university.

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

La Crosse County reports new COVID-19 related death

Updated: 1 hours ago
La Crosse County is reporting its third death related to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

La Crosse School District to Remain Virtual Until at Least Oct. 11

Updated: 3 hours ago
La Crosse School District to Remain Virtual Until at Least Oct. 11

News

La Crosse leaders urge students not to gather on what would have been Oktoberfest weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
With some people still planning to celebrate at bars all weekend long, several organizations are joining forces to urge a certain age group to stay home instead.

News

Community Leaders Create Video to Advise Against Gathering

Updated: 3 hours ago
Community Leaders Create Video to Advise Against Gathering

News

Vice President Pence Visits Eau Claire Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Pence Visits Eau Claire Area

News

School District of La Crosse extends virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The School District of La Crosse will continue with virtual learning until at least October 11.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE