Pablo Center over 70% to bridge campaign goal

Pablo Center at the Confluence from Phoenix Park.
Pablo Center at the Confluence from Phoenix Park.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced Friday that they have raised nearly $350,000 towards the Bridge Campaign, over 70% of the goal.

The campaign is aimed at helping bridge the Pablo Center’s operational needs from now through the end of December.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pablo Center had to come up with alternative ways to raise money. These ways came in the form a livestreamed gala, learning pod and more.

Executive Director, Jason Jon Anderson says Pablo Center plays a crucial role in Eau Claire’s economy.

“For every dollar spent on a ticket at Pablo Center, $12 is spent in the surrounding economy. That is $15.6 million of economic impact this last year alone,” Anderson said.

