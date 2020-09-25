Pablo Center over 70% to bridge campaign goal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced Friday that they have raised nearly $350,000 towards the Bridge Campaign, over 70% of the goal.

The campaign is aimed at helping bridge the Pablo Center’s operational needs from now through the end of December.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pablo Center had to come up with alternative ways to raise money. These ways came in the form a livestreamed gala, learning pod and more.

Executive Director, Jason Jon Anderson says Pablo Center plays a crucial role in Eau Claire’s economy.

“For every dollar spent on a ticket at Pablo Center, $12 is spent in the surrounding economy. That is $15.6 million of economic impact this last year alone,” Anderson said.

