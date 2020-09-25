Popular trees planted on Eau Claire’s south side for research program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Nearly 100 popular trees were planted by volunteers Friday at Bollinger Fields on Eau Claire’s South side.

This was part of a National Science Foundation-Supported Research program studying the adaptiveness of tree species in varied climates.

UW-Eau Claire Assistant Biology Professor Nora Mitchell says poplars are a great model system for studying trees.

UW-Eau Claire is among 18 arboretums and universities in North America participating in the NSF program.

