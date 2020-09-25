Soldiers return home after year-long deployment

SPOONER and ASHLAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard are coming home after a year-long deployment in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Around 150 soldiers of the 829th Engineer Company based in Spooner and Ashland returned Thursday, September 24.

As these soldiers return home, some members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard remain abroad.

The 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment and the 1967th Contracting Team continue working in Kuwait and Africa.

