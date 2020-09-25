The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation receives $25,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Solar Moonshot Program.

The ECPSF says the grant will match all gifts made through Oct. 9, finalizing the funds for the project.

Eagle Point Solar will begin installing the solar project at North High School next week. The progress will move to Memorial High School in mid-October. Installation is expected to fully be completed in November with a turn on date expected for December.

To learn more and donate, visit the ECPSF website, keyword search “solar.”

