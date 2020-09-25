Advertisement

U.S. dairy consumption at a 60-year high

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - American consumers are putting away dairy products at a rate we haven’t seen in 60 years. New numbers show Americans are now consuming 653 pounds of dairy products on a per capita basis. That’s up 50 pounds since 2005 and 114 pounds more than in 1975. Cheese consumption has led the way -growing from just over 14 pounds per person back in ’75 to over 38 pounds last year.

In spite of increased dairy consumption, the number of dairy farms in the state continues to fall. At the start of September, that number was 7,026 dairies, down 266 since the beginning of this year. But those losses are slowing. Last year we lost 818 dairies, the single biggest year ever for dairy farm losses in Wisconsin. The most dairy farms ever in the state was back in 1930 when we had 167,000 family dairy farms.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue gave an update on a government farm and food programs earlier this week. Speaking first on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the secretary said almost 95 million boxes had been given out as of the first of this week. He also said his best guess is that the program will continue through the end of the year, but no final decision on that timeline has yet been made. Regarding the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program the Secretary said he has made 49 more specialty crops eligible for the new program and has changed the payment procedures for many commodities. He said they are taking a sales approach to payments this time around in order to help people who can document their actual sales decreases from 2019 to 2020.

In an effort to ensure better food security, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing some new rules. The FDA proposal would require added recordkeeping beyond current regulations. It would mean companies would have to set-up and maintain better records through the supply chain to make the food trail easier to trace in case of a problem with any foods going through the system from farm to table. Among foods on the list would be leafy greens, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, some types of fish, shell eggs and nut butter.

Not all ag events have been canceled. This weekend World Beef Expo is happening at State Fair Park in West Allis. The highlight will be the Supreme Champion Drive on Saturday. Over two-dozen breeds are registered this year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

News

Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/25/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/25/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/25/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/25/20)

Latest News

News

Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

News

COVID-19 cases rising in Trempealeau County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The health department reports 97 people have tested positive for the virus from September 17 through September 23.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 9 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

'Cops Off Campus: Dare to Divest' Rally Held on UWEC Campus

Updated: 10 hours ago
'Cops Off Campus: Dare to Divest' Rally Held on UWEC Campus

News

Soldiers return home after year-long deployment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Around 150 soldiers of the 829th Engineer Company based in Spooner and Ashland returned Thursday, September 24.

SportScene 13

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.