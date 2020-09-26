Advertisement

Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally

In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during a rally in Portland, Ore. At least several thousand people are expected in Portland on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, for a rally in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign as tensions boil over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky for killing Breonna Taylor.
In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during a rally in Portland, Ore. At least several thousand people are expected in Portland on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, for a rally in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign as tensions boil over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky for killing Breonna Taylor.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Dozens of people wearing militarized body armor are arriving early for a right-wing rally Saturday in Portland, Oregon, that is expected to attract thousands who support President Donald Trump. Organizers described the event as a free speech event to support Trump and the police, restore law and order and condemn anti-fascists and what the Proud Boys called “domestic terrorism.” Right-wing groups have been critical of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s failure to stop four months of nightly protests in support of Black Lives Matter and cutting the police budget. Several events to oppose the Proud Boys' message are also planned.

