Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Dozens of people wearing militarized body armor are arriving early for a right-wing rally Saturday in Portland, Oregon, that is expected to attract thousands who support President Donald Trump. Organizers described the event as a free speech event to support Trump and the police, restore law and order and condemn anti-fascists and what the Proud Boys called “domestic terrorism.” Right-wing groups have been critical of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s failure to stop four months of nightly protests in support of Black Lives Matter and cutting the police budget. Several events to oppose the Proud Boys' message are also planned.

