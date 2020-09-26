High School Football returns in Wisconsin

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - High school football is back as many schools across the Badger State kicked off their seasons Friday night.

The game on the field is the same it’s always been, but for just about everything else surrounding the sport it’s going to be different this year.

The sights and sounds, high school football is back for many schools in Wisconsin.

“This is my vacation for the year, every Friday night, so I’m pretty excited to be here,” said Don Burzynski.

“I’m glad that we’re allowed to come,” added another fan.

At Stanley-Boyd High School, Superintendent and Head Football Coach Jeff Koenig says each player is allowed to have four guests to games this year.

“I was really worried because at first it was just parents but now we got to come as a family so I’m kind of glad we at least get to come,” said Nikki Krizan.

While the football on the field looks the same, as soon as the players step to the sidelines and when you look into the stands it’s different.

“It’s kind of empty but progress you know we all just have to wear our masks and stay safe,” said Burzynski.

All fans were encouraged to socially distance away with their small group or family, and wear masks while watching the game.

“It’s normal kind of like in school but you’re just outside and really when you’re outside you don’t have to wear a mask but it’s okay,” said Anna Krizan.

For everyone in attendance it was a chance to get away for a couple of hours, cheer on their friends and family, and have a slice of normalcy in these uncertain times.

“Kids are the same it’s no different it’s a Friday night and they’re high school kids and they’ll adapt and we’ll all get through this together,” said Burzynski.

