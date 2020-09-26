Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Monday, traveling to Madison and Waukesha.

Biden is scheduled to participate in a “Get out and Vote” event in Madison, as mail-in ballots continue to be sent to voters across the Badger State. There, she will talk to Wisconsinites about the many ways they can vote in the November election, including in person, at a drop-box location and by mail. Then, Biden will be heading to Waukesha to speak on former vice president Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, which focuses on helping Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the pandemic. She will also talk about his proposal to lower health care cost and keep coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

