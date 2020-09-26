Advertisement

Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin

Jill Biden. Photo by MGN.
Jill Biden. Photo by MGN.(KOLO)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Monday, traveling to Madison and Waukesha.

Biden is scheduled to participate in a “Get out and Vote” event in Madison, as mail-in ballots continue to be sent to voters across the Badger State. There, she will talk to Wisconsinites about the many ways they can vote in the November election, including in person, at a drop-box location and by mail. Then, Biden will be heading to Waukesha to speak on former vice president Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, which focuses on helping Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the pandemic. She will also talk about his proposal to lower health care cost and keep coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Wisconsin DNR encouraging people to get outside

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The DNR is encouraging people to get outside today for National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

News

Second annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Fall is in the air and with that comes giant pumpkins.

News

Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s still on, despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
One organization did not let the COVID-10 pandemic keep them from raising money for an important cause.

News

Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally.

News

Two hurt in Dunn County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Two people are hurt after a crash in Dunn County.

News

Minnesota voter group sues Minneapolis over election grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare.

News

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A French official says the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.