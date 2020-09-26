Advertisement

Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a treasure hunt going on in the Chippewa Valley, and it’s not too late to start searching for the hidden prize, worth $1,000!

Since middle school, Etrayu Fitzgerald has been a treasure hunter. Now, he’s created his own real hunt in his hometown.

“I wanted to do it mostly because of COVID-19 because people are just stuck inside and they’re bored,” said Fitzgerald.

Earlier this year in July, Fitzgerald hid a stone, and gave clues to help hunters find it. The $1,000 reward was also paid right out of Fitzgerald’s pocket.

For the second hunt, others helped pitch in for the prize.

“This second one is funded in part by the Eau Claire community, so we started a GoFund Me and people really stepped up for about half of the prize, and the other half comes from Property Shoppe Reality.”

The last hiding spot only took participants a week and a half to find, Fitzgerald says this time, he’s making it harder!

“I’m hoping it will take a little bit longer than last time, I don’t want it to drag on into deep winter or anything like that but I’m hoping it will last longer than a week and a half so that everyone has a chance to get out there,” he said.

A map shows the boundaries of the hunt, stretching north of Tilden, and down past Fall Creek.

Hints have been released on the Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt Facebook page, this initial poem, and Friday Fitzgerald posted,

“Go seek the water, your path is clear, sit and listen, for the song of a dozen”.

Fitzgerald told WEAU,

“It exploded in a way I couldn’t anticipate the first time I was really surprised it got as popular as it did.”

To find the clues, and participate in the hunt, more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Democratic Wisconsin congressman on Friday accused his Republican opponent of sexual harassment over a 2015 memoir in which the former Navy Seal wrote of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak at a military hospital.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire students hold ‘cops off campus: dare to divest’ rally

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Similar to last week's rally at UW-Stout, Blugolds shared stories, and read demands to the university.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community

Homepage

Billet families play a major role for the Chippewa Steel

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Billet families are still needed in the Chippewa Falls area for the Steel hockey team.

Latest News

Homepage

‘Settle for Biden’ van visits Eau Claire

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Chris Madden says Biden wasn't his first, or second choice, but is better than the current administration.

Homepage

Plasma service centers find new ways to be efficient during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Katy Gustafson, center manager at the Eau Claire BioLife plasma center says the center serves anywhere between 450 to 600 donors per day.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

News

Whitehall couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
“Yeah you got to have a lot of trust and we try to get along and I think we have done a pretty good job."

News

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Cars drove by and planes flew over the celebration for Ben Jeriorski