Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a treasure hunt going on in the Chippewa Valley, and it’s not too late to start searching for the hidden prize, worth $1,000!

Since middle school, Etrayu Fitzgerald has been a treasure hunter. Now, he’s created his own real hunt in his hometown.

“I wanted to do it mostly because of COVID-19 because people are just stuck inside and they’re bored,” said Fitzgerald.

Earlier this year in July, Fitzgerald hid a stone, and gave clues to help hunters find it. The $1,000 reward was also paid right out of Fitzgerald’s pocket.

For the second hunt, others helped pitch in for the prize.

“This second one is funded in part by the Eau Claire community, so we started a GoFund Me and people really stepped up for about half of the prize, and the other half comes from Property Shoppe Reality.”

The last hiding spot only took participants a week and a half to find, Fitzgerald says this time, he’s making it harder!

“I’m hoping it will take a little bit longer than last time, I don’t want it to drag on into deep winter or anything like that but I’m hoping it will last longer than a week and a half so that everyone has a chance to get out there,” he said.

A map shows the boundaries of the hunt, stretching north of Tilden, and down past Fall Creek.

Hints have been released on the Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt Facebook page, this initial poem, and Friday Fitzgerald posted,

“Go seek the water, your path is clear, sit and listen, for the song of a dozen”.

Fitzgerald told WEAU,

“It exploded in a way I couldn’t anticipate the first time I was really surprised it got as popular as it did.”

To find the clues, and participate in the hunt, more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

