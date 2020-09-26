Advertisement

Minnesota voter group sues Minneapolis over election grant

A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week, the Star Tribune reported. The group argues that the city cannot accept funds from private organizations for election costs. Minneapolis is currently applying for a grant between $2 million and $3 million from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. The city is planning to use the money to cover a shortfall of roughly $1.4 million for election costs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

