Advertisement

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

Credit; MGN
Credit; MGN(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A French official says the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. Two people were wounded and seven people are in custody after Friday’s attack outside the newspaper’s former offices. Counter-terrorism authorities are investigating what authorities called an Islamic extremist attack linked to Charlie Hebdo, which lost 12 employees in an al-Qaida attack in 2015. The weekly routinely mocks religious figures, and recently republished caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that angered many Muslims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mushrooms linked to salmonella outbreaks in 10 states

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Federal officials are warning of salmonella cases in at least 10 states linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.

News

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 25th (Part 2)

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Football returns! We travel around the area for prep action for the gridiron.

News

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 25th (Part 1)

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Football returns! We travel around the area for prep action for the gridiron.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 11 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

High School Football returns in Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
High school football is back as many schools across the Badger State kicked off their seasons Friday night.

News

High School Football Begins in Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
High School Football Begins in Wisconsin

Homepage

Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Democratic Wisconsin congressman on Friday accused his Republican opponent of sexual harassment over a 2015 memoir in which the former Navy Seal wrote of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak at a military hospital.