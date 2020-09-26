Advertisement

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.
Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Sources say Trump is to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS pick on Saturday. (Source: CNN)
Sources say Trump is to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS pick on Saturday. (Source: CNN)

If the federal judge from Indiana is confirmed, it will allow Trump to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters Friday evening that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick. But the White House was telling GOP lawmakers that Barrett was the choice. Even before Trump unveils his pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett.

